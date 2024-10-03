Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $115.13

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $115.13, but opened at $108.61. Baidu shares last traded at $110.08, with a volume of 1,498,017 shares.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,947,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,033,238,000 after buying an additional 1,753,577 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Baidu by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,247,000 after purchasing an additional 338,110 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 582,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,880,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 193,180 shares during the period.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

