MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $19.00

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $18.00. MINISO Group shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 981,506 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNSO shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America cut MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MINISO Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,950 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth $19,119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 89.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 804,706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MINISO Group by 138.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 645,722 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 129.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,137,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after buying an additional 640,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

