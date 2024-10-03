Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $29.66

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $27.29. Bilibili shares last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 6,812,729 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bilibili

Bilibili Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Bilibili by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.