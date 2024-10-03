iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $3.19

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $2.99. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 6,736,204 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on IQ shares. Nomura Securities raised iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

iQIYI Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.05.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Quarry LP purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $18,075,000. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter worth $495,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iQIYI by 185.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,265 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

