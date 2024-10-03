General Partner Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

General Partner Inc. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 163,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 113,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

