Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 39,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 261,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $121.49 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $479.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

View Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

