JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.55.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

