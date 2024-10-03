Boltwood Capital Management Sells 525 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Intel by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intel by 262.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 787,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 570,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

