Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys 5,007 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $186.42 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $190.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.57.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.