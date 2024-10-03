Boltwood Capital Management Buys 75 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $981,443,000 after acquiring an additional 412,872 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.90.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $249.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $795.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.