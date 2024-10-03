Siacoin (SC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.79 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $247.58 million and $4.79 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,038.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.19 or 0.00521645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00104118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00030523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00235028 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00072611 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

