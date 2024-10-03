Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.17.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.97. 636,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,442,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Blackstone by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,766,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,886 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12,192.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 7,340,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $908,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281,128 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,266,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $775,758,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,670,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

