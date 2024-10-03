Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 16.1% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.74 billion and approximately $343.15 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,321.29 or 0.03866363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00040235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,138,810 coins and its circulating supply is 34,956,414,642 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

