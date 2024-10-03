Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $2.73 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $184.63 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $18.33 or 0.00030523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,038.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.19 or 0.00521645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00104118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00235028 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00072611 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,990,192 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

