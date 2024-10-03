Status 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.55 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $84.11 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008758 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013862 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,111.44 or 1.00122049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,307,190 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,307,190.0157704 in circulation.

