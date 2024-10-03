Tether 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $72.34 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Tether has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion and $72.34 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 121,372,645,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,640,575,156 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
