Numbers Protocol (NUM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $29.17 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $29.17 million and approximately $529,789.16 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numbers Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 695,358,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 701,358,315 with 691,295,331 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.0462666 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $579,603.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numbers Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numbers Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.