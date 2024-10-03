XRUN (XRUN) Price Hits $0.0441 on Top Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $13.89 million and approximately $44,963.62 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XRUN has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One XRUN token can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,082,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is medium.com/@xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

