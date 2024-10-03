BNB Price Tops $539.19 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. BNB has a total market capitalization of $78.69 billion and $1.74 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $539.19 or 0.00898076 BTC on exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,932,593 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
