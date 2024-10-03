Stellar Market Cap Reaches $2.63 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Stellar has a market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $92.15 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0887 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 10% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Stellar
Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,786,932 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,514,267 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.
Buying and Selling Stellar
