Cookie (COOKIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.10 Million

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Cookie has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $629,254.98 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cookie has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Cookie token can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cookie alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,138,438 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 85,140,410.21632455 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.0229406 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $565,278.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cookie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cookie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.