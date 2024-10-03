Frax Price Index Share Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $16.90 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $16.90 million and approximately $97.19 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share launched on April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,657,834 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars.

