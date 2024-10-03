Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $17.23 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $290.00 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $302.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.49.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Bank of America increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.50.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

