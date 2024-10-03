619 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 619 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $767.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.72.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $612.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $234.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

