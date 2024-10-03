Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,110 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.04. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

