Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $19,512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 85,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 49,599 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $273.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.35. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

