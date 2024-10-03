Barclays Trims Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Target Price to $168.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Get Chevron alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

CVX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,945. The firm has a market cap of $276.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.