NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.86

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.86 and last traded at $85.85, with a volume of 484319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 418,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after buying an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 61,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

