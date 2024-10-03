RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $126.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RPM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

RPM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.60. 289,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.70. RPM International has a one year low of $88.84 and a one year high of $129.91. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 193.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

