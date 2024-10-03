Aerodrome Finance Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $165.54 million and $35.12 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,298,428,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,298,428,138.1282713 with 643,027,921.0751601 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.06340883 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $35,235,474.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

