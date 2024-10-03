MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Insider Brett Morgan Purchases 10,000 Shares

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Brett Morgan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.60 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,950.00 ($24,793.10).

Brett Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Brett Morgan acquired 10,000 shares of MyState stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.83 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,300.00 ($26,413.79).

MyState Stock Performance

MyState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. MyState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

MyState Company Profile

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

