Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Insider Ian Murray Acquires 282,061 Shares of Stock

Oct 3rd, 2024

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMSGet Free Report) insider Ian Murray purchased 282,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$49,642.74 ($34,236.37).

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

