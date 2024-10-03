Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 7,823 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,826,000 after buying an additional 659,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,055,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,512,000 after buying an additional 79,124 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,629,000 after buying an additional 3,531,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,996,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,841,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

