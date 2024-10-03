Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,762,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,677,000 after acquiring an additional 193,733 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 65.0% in the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $213,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.22.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $495.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $460.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $501.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.