Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 264,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 147,347 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

