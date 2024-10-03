Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 194,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after buying an additional 73,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $85.24.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

