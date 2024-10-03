Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,479 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $178.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

