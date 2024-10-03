Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 932 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $538,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $280.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

