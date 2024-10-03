iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $148.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.37. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.