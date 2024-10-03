First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

STZ opened at $255.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands



Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

