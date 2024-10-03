Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ 4th Largest Position

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 7.6% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $23,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $198.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.73. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

