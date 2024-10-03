First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 440 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,684,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,871,000 after purchasing an additional 817,400 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,651,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,679,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

