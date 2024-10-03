Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.1% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 28,637 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,000.

VIG stock opened at $196.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $198.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

