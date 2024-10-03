Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Buys New Position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:POWA opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

