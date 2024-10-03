First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.23.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HD opened at $411.19 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $411.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $407.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

