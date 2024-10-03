Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Purchases 445 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 839.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $108.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.61.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

