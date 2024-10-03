Verge 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.51 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $56.95 million and $2.51 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,038.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.19 or 0.00521645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00104118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00030523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00235028 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00072611 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

