ICON (ICX) Market Cap Hits $129.70 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, ICON has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $129.70 million and $3.05 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,036,229,621 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,549,212 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,036,142,302.3509057 with 1,021,546,147.3484597 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.13367931 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $2,728,651.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

