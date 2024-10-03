Fruits Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,811.33 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fruits has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $59,811.33 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fruits

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

