SUNDOG (SUNDOG) Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. SUNDOG has a market capitalization of $231.64 million and approximately $140.90 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUNDOG token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUNDOG has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUNDOG alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000059 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG’s genesis date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,449,375 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.25391518 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $145,530,614.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUNDOG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUNDOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUNDOG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.